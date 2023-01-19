MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $539.00 at Raymond James

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $531.70.

MSCI Trading Down 0.8 %

MSCI stock opened at $506.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.64 and a 200-day moving average of $464.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $564.27.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

