M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Shares Gap Up to $145.80

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $145.80, but opened at $150.10. M&T Bank shares last traded at $146.31, with a volume of 1,547 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.