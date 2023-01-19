Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,858 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products makes up approximately 3.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Mueller Water Products worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 227,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 9,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

