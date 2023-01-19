MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.43 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 75.7% against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $13.43 million and $919.64 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00428632 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.72 or 0.30086837 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00776410 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01384042 USD and is up 15.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,928.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

