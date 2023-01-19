MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.46 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $2,928.25 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01196227 USD and is up 34.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,147.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

