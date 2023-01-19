My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0502

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $811,055.27 and approximately $506,835.02 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

