My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Reaches $497,988.27 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $824,567.43 and approximately $497,988.27 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

