Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NBR stock opened at $170.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.16. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.79. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Nabors Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.