NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.57

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.57 and traded as low as $36.92. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 18,613 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.92%.

In other news, insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $54,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 9,413.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

