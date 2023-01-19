Nano (XNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $101.81 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Nano has a market cap of $101.81 million and approximately $839,709.98 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,064.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00398218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00787562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00098231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00575180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00204902 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

