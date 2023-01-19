Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nascent Biotech Stock Performance
Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,350. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
