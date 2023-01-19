Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,350. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Get Nascent Biotech alerts:

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.