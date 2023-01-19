Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Naspers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $38.67. 31,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,904. Naspers has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

