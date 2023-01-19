National Bank Financial Cuts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $38.50

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.31.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of LAC opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $42,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.