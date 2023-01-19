National Grid (LON:NG) PT Raised to GBX 1,050

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 960 ($11.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.89) to GBX 1,020 ($12.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.03) price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,072.50 ($13.09).

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NG traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,032.50 ($12.60). 11,896,597 shares of the stock were exchanged. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.52). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.30. The firm has a market cap of £37.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,274.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.