Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

