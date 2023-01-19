Navalign LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

