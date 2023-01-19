Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the December 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NAVB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 14,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,892. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.