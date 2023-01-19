NBW Capital LLC Increases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for about 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

