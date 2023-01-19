NBW Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 2.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Western Midstream Partners worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

