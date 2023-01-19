NBW Capital LLC Sells 81 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.06. 6,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

