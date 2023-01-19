NBW Capital LLC Sells 99 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.23.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,302. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

