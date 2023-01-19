Neo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.30 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $7.45 or 0.00035412 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $525.34 million and $22.30 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003102 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00428812 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.03 or 0.30099421 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00765576 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
NEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
