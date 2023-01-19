Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Up 3.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.38. 88,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,061,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Specifically, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 2,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,412.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Neogen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

