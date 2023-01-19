NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 9.1%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 10,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 843,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NEO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

