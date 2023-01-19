Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.17 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.78. 16,151,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,597,550. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $526.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $317.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

