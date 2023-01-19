Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Newmont Stock Down 1.8 %

NEM opened at $51.53 on Thursday. Newmont has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,668,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

