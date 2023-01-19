NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,577.07

NFT (NFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $557,624.52 and approximately $1,577.07 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017966 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00230951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0158667 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,690.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

