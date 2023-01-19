NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Cut to “Underperform” at CLSA

NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NGK Spark Plug Price Performance

Shares of NGKSY stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. NGK Spark Plug has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

NGK Spark Plug Company Profile

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines and technical ceramics in Japan and internationally. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resistor cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

