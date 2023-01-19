Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

