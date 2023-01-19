Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nordson worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,783 shares of company stock worth $1,102,908. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 3.1 %

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.16. 2,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $247.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

