Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMPO. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tempo Automation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Tempo Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Get Tempo Automation alerts:

Tempo Automation Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Tempo Automation stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Tempo Automation has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.