Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 26,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,810,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $899.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $7,350,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 115,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,769 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

