Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $5.44

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.17. Novonix shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 891 shares traded.

Novonix Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Institutional Trading of Novonix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Novonix during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

