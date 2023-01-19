Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $400,596.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,621,267.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $400,596.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

