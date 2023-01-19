Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.58.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $400,596.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,621,267.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $400,596.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nutanix Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutanix (NTNX)
