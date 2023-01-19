Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, a growth of 304.2% from the December 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

JQC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 7,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,655. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3,922.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 803,600.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

