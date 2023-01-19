Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NQP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,062. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

