NXM (NXM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,596.42

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, NXM has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $322.28 million and approximately $81,596.42 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $48.87 or 0.00231716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00039699 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000990 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003082 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 48.00869568 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,158.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.