OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.50

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
