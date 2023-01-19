OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.50

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.