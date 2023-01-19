Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.78 and last traded at 0.73. 692,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 644,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 2.38.
Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $165.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
About Offerpad Solutions
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)
- Why is T-mobile Down Despite Strong Preliminary Q4 Results?
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.