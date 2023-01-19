Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.16. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

See Also

