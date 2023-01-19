OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Cap of $174.02 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00005891 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $174.02 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00076495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00057356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024316 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000206 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

