OmniaVerse Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $372,992.06 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00429070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.95 or 0.30117532 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00755553 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

