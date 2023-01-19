Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up 2.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicell worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

