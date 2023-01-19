Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Up to $54.86

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.86, but opened at $56.32. Omnicell shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Omnicell Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

