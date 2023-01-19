OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $328.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.40 and its 200-day moving average is $287.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

