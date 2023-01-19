OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 628,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,313 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.4% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 25,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.53). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 1,473.30%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

