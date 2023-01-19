OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 871 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 57.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $2,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Insider Activity at Genpact

Genpact Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,455,797 in the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $51.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.