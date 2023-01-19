OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $441.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $365.34 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.