ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $71.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $59.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Aviva PLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after acquiring an additional 339,036 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

